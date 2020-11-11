Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) VP Lucian Boldea Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) VP Lucian Boldea sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $89,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,434.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Lucian Boldea also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 4th, Lucian Boldea sold 500 shares of Eastman Chemical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total transaction of $41,070.00.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $93.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $34.44 and a one year high of $93.84. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.20. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 277.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EMN shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

