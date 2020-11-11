easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Receives Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded easyJet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. AlphaValue raised easyJet to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Main First Bank raised easyJet from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. easyJet currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of ESYJY opened at $9.42 on Tuesday. easyJet has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $19.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.75.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2019, the company operated 1,051 routes and a fleet of 331 aircrafts. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as tour operations; and the provision of graphic design services.

