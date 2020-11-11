Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $32.00 price target on the stock. Echo Global Logistics traded as high as $31.23 and last traded at $29.18, with a volume of 3061 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.52.

According to Zacks, “Echo Global Logistics is a leading provider of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services, delivered on a proprietary technology platform, serving the transportation and logistics needs of its clients. The company’s web-based technology platform compiles and analyzes data from its network of over 22,000 transportation providers to serve its clients’ shipping and freight management needs. Echo procures transportation and provides logistics services for more than 11,600 clients across a wide range of industries, such as manufacturing, construction, consumer products and retail. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Get Echo Global Logistics alerts:

ECHO has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.92.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECHO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the third quarter worth $35,000. Cutler Group LP grew its position in Echo Global Logistics by 64.4% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Echo Global Logistics by 154.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Echo Global Logistics by 279.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares in the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $787.33 million, a P/E ratio of 123.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.11. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 5.13%. Equities research analysts predict that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Echo Global Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Global Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.