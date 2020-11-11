Edgewell Personal Care (EPC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:EPC opened at $31.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.03. Edgewell Personal Care has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $38.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.38.

EPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Edgewell Personal Care has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

