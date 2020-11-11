Egretia (EGT) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.79 Million

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 11th. Egretia has a market capitalization of $3.48 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Egretia token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Hotbit, IDEX and Bilaxy. In the last week, Egretia has traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006426 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $279.44 or 0.01793704 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00083253 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00180199 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00028499 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $158.02 or 0.01014318 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Egretia Profile

Egretia’s genesis date was May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 tokens. The official website for Egretia is egretia.io. Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Egretia’s official message board is blog.egretia.io.

Buying and Selling Egretia

Egretia can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Kucoin, CoinEx, Bilaxy, IDEX and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Egretia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Egretia using one of the exchanges listed above.

