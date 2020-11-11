Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,104 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 1,746.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,046,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,946,000 after acquiring an additional 10,448,327 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,116,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968,660 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,057,000. Clearfield Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,658,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,495,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,059,000 after acquiring an additional 910,087 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 9,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,996.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,019.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R David Hoover purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.43 per share, for a total transaction of $284,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,612.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 29,580 shares of company stock worth $804,696. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $31.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.84, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.98. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1-year low of $15.17 and a 1-year high of $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.24.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $889.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.48 million. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ELAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.50 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.39.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production.

