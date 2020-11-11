Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,397 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 557.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 342 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,395 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EA stock opened at $118.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.69 and a 1 year high of $147.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%.

EA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.26.

In other Electronic Arts news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $139,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total value of $96,752.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,137.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 572,834 shares of company stock valued at $72,316,595 in the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

