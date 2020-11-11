Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EMR. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 493.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Security Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on EMR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.65.

NYSE:EMR opened at $77.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $37.75 and a 12 month high of $78.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.80%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.