Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (EDV) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (TSE:EDV) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 12th. Analysts expect Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) to post earnings of C$0.68 per share for the quarter.

TSE EDV opened at C$30.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$33.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$33.15. Endeavour Mining Co. has a twelve month low of C$15.68 and a twelve month high of C$39.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.17.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$42.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$38.50 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$47.80.

Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) Company Profile

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the HoundÃ© mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved and probable reserves of 7.9 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 15.1 million ounces of gold.

