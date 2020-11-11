Endo International plc to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.60 Per Share, G.Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) – Stock analysts at G.Research upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Endo International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 9th. G.Research analyst K. Kedra now anticipates that the company will earn $2.60 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.25. G.Research also issued estimates for Endo International’s FY2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Endo International had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 91.41%. The firm had revenue of $634.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Endo International from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Endo International in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

Shares of ENDP stock opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.30. Endo International has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $7.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.76.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENDP. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Endo International by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 208,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 11,498 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Endo International by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Endo International by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 360,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 132,234 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Endo International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Endo International by 594.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 115,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 98,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

About Endo International

Endo International plc manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; TESTOPEL for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; VOLTAREN gel for the relief of joint pain of osteoarthritis; LIDODERM for the relief of pain; TESTOPEL, an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; and LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine.

