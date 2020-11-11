Energy Focus (EFOI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 12th. Analysts expect Energy Focus to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The construction company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $3.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 million. Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 52.60% and a negative return on equity of 91.13%. On average, analysts expect Energy Focus to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ EFOI opened at $7.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.85. Energy Focus has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $11.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Focus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th.

Energy Focus Company Profile

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime LED lighting products, such as Military Intellitube, globe lights, berth lights, and fixtures, as well as Invisitube ultra-low EMI tubular LED (TLED) and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

