Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Trading 16.4% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF)’s share price traded up 16.4% on Monday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from $4.25 to $4.50. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Enerplus traded as high as $2.04 and last traded at $1.99. 3,980,594 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 156% from the average session volume of 1,554,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

ERF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ERF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Enerplus by 24.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 354,811 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after buying an additional 69,660 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Enerplus during the first quarter worth $39,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Enerplus during the second quarter worth $56,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Enerplus during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Enerplus during the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.47. The firm has a market cap of $496.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.008 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.39%.

About Enerplus (NYSE:ERF)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.