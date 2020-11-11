Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Acquired by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Equinix by 230.8% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,173,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,406,000 after buying an additional 818,777 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 79.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 710,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,319,000 after purchasing an additional 313,947 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,583,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,623,370,000 after acquiring an additional 257,579 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 123.8% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 257,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,751,000 after acquiring an additional 142,370 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,665,000. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $790.17, for a total transaction of $7,901,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 160,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,691,906.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $787.31, for a total value of $2,039,132.90. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,355 shares of company stock valued at $12,088,624. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EQIX stock opened at $726.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.76 billion, a PE ratio of 142.50, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.39. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $477.87 and a 1-year high of $839.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $779.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $736.51.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $2.66 dividend. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.65%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Equinix from $845.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Edward Jones started coverage on Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Equinix from $782.00 to $818.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Equinix from $760.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.68.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

