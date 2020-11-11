Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.81) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.63). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.87) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.08 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ACAD. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.59.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $49.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of -28.49 and a beta of 1.42. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $58.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.45.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.16). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 63.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.17%. The firm had revenue of $120.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Yang sold 1,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $53,072.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $55,200.32. Following the sale, the president now owns 14,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,735.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,254 shares of company stock worth $628,875 in the last three months. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 61.7% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

