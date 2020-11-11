Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO)’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:FTT)

Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) (TSE:FTT) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) in a report issued on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James analyst B. Fast forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the year. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$20.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

TSE FTT opened at C$22.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.36, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$21.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$19.55. Finning International Inc. has a 1-year low of C$10.59 and a 1-year high of C$25.53.

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, the United States, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers tractors, off-highway trucks, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic excavators and draglines, backhoe loaders, excavators, forklifts, articulated trucks, loaders, log loaders, tree harvesters, skidders, motor graders, paving products, compactors, wheel tractor-scrapers, pipe layers, extensive underground equipment, and other products.

