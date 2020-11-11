Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:KRP)

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report issued on Thursday, November 5th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the energy company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.01). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on KRP. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

NYSE KRP opened at $7.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $418.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.18 and its 200 day moving average is $7.52. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $17.72.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the third quarter worth about $134,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter worth about $212,000. 27.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.86%. This is a boost from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is 22.55%.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 8.9 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres.

