Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Prudential Financial, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PRU)

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Prudential Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.62. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Prudential Financial’s Q1 2021 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.31 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.52. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PRU. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.80.

PRU stock opened at $75.45 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.90. Prudential Financial has a 12-month low of $38.62 and a 12-month high of $97.24. The company has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.69, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,244,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,268,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573,370 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,766,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,409 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,936,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,036 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,118,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,938,000 after purchasing an additional 56,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,791,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,017,000 after purchasing an additional 71,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $370,926.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,932,099.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 37.64%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.