Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) – SVB Leerink dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 4th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.90) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.65). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.75) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.59.

ACAD opened at $49.01 on Monday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $58.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.49 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.45.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.16). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.17% and a negative net margin of 63.92%. The company had revenue of $120.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 33,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $55,200.32. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 14,303 shares in the company, valued at $608,735.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $394,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,254 shares of company stock worth $628,875. 27.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

