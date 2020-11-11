Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Scientific Games Co.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Scientific Games in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.20). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Scientific Games’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

SGMS has been the subject of several other reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.78.

NASDAQ:SGMS opened at $33.32 on Monday. Scientific Games has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $41.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 2.09.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $698.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.59 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share.

In other news, Chairman Ronald O. Perelman sold 2,499,999 shares of Scientific Games stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $69,999,972.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Ronald O. Perelman sold 9,417,062 shares of Scientific Games stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $263,677,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,992,867 shares of company stock valued at $727,800,276 in the last three months. Insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGMS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Scientific Games by 747.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,040,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681,942 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Scientific Games by 1,331.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,326,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,522 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Scientific Games by 8,147.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,334,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,770 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Scientific Games by 846.7% in the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 946,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,048,000 after purchasing an additional 846,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Scientific Games by 817.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 639,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,888,000 after purchasing an additional 569,911 shares in the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

