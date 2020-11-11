Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Superior Group of Companies, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SGC)

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Superior Group of Companies in a report released on Wednesday, November 4th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now expects that the textile maker will earn $2.21 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.82. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Superior Group of Companies’ FY2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.33. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 15.74%.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Superior Group of Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of SGC stock opened at $20.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $323.67 million, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.13. Superior Group of Companies has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $28.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 12.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 20,431 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 10.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,526 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 12,627 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 11.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,697 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 10,701 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 86.1% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 88,725 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 41,044 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Superior Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at $782,000. 38.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Superior Group of Companies news, insider Philip Koosed sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $335,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Hensley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $569,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.63%.

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

