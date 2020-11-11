Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Danaher Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:DHR)

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Danaher in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings of $6.00 per share for the year. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Danaher’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.19.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $225.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $160.46 billion, a PE ratio of 45.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher has a 52 week low of $119.60 and a 52 week high of $248.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 28,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.50, for a total transaction of $6,657,220.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,850 shares in the company, valued at $9,110,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 77,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total transaction of $16,010,299.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,445 shares in the company, valued at $10,777,447.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,248 shares of company stock worth $49,077,431 over the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.