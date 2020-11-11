Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) – Analysts at Northcoast Research lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Jack Henry & Associates in a report released on Friday, November 6th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Mehta now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.89. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $451.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.91 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 17.45%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on JKHY. DA Davidson upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $154.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.25.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $160.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 41.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.95. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12-month low of $123.64 and a 12-month high of $200.98.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 541.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 516.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

