Equities Analysts Set Expectations for LHC Group, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:LHCG)

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for LHC Group in a research report issued on Friday, November 6th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now anticipates that the health services provider will earn $4.99 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.70. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for LHC Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.75 EPS.

Get LHC Group alerts:

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.29. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $530.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Stephens raised their price target on LHC Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on LHC Group from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. LHC Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

NASDAQ LHCG opened at $215.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $217.38 and its 200-day moving average is $186.52. LHC Group has a one year low of $100.00 and a one year high of $236.81.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of LHC Group by 296.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 230 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000.

In related news, Director W Earl Reed III sold 4,700 shares of LHC Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $958,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 109,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,245,996. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.