Ergomed (LON:ERGO) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $787.18

Ergomed PLC (LON:ERGO)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $787.18 and traded as high as $850.00. Ergomed shares last traded at $810.00, with a volume of 120,779 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 787.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 578.62.

Ergomed Company Profile (LON:ERGO)

Ergomed plc provides clinical research, and drug development and safety and medical information services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers clinical development, trial management, and pharmacovigilance services for pharmaceutical and generics companies, as well as small and mid-sized drug development companies.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ergomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ergomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.