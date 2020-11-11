Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Trading 7.6% Higher on Earnings Beat

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) shares traded up 7.6% on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $46.77 and last traded at $44.13. 1,325,890 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 1,197,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.02.

The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $243.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.48 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 49.62% and a return on equity of 14.53%. Essent Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 11.31%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Essent Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Essent Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESNT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Essent Group by 167.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,889,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061,873 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Essent Group by 16.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,553,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,684 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Essent Group by 18.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,924,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Essent Group in the second quarter worth about $35,780,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Essent Group by 10.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,228,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,993,000 after acquiring an additional 958,615 shares during the period. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.66.

Essent Group Company Profile (NYSE:ESNT)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

