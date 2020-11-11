Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Trading Up 5.9% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)’s stock price was up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $28.33 and last traded at $26.85. Approximately 242,666 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 181% from the average daily volume of 86,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.35.

The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 56.74% and a negative return on equity of 69.87%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ESTA shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Establishment Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESTA. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Establishment Labs during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Establishment Labs by 96.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Establishment Labs during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Establishment Labs by 52.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Establishment Labs by 54.7% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 8,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.99 and its 200-day moving average is $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 5.22. The company has a market capitalization of $645.16 million, a P/E ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 1.13.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

