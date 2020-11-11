Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) CEO Josh Silverman Sells 26,354 Shares of Stock

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) CEO Josh Silverman sold 26,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.35, for a total value of $3,461,597.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,881,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Josh Silverman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 6th, Josh Silverman sold 60,000 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total value of $8,632,200.00.

On Monday, November 2nd, Josh Silverman sold 20,000 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,500,000.00.

On Friday, October 30th, Josh Silverman sold 2,180 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.85, for a total value of $285,253.00.

On Thursday, October 1st, Josh Silverman sold 80,000 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.52, for a total value of $10,361,600.00.

On Tuesday, September 1st, Josh Silverman sold 80,000 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $9,962,400.00.

ETSY opened at $119.43 on Wednesday. Etsy Inc has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $154.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. The stock has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.00.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $451.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.72 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Etsy Inc will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Etsy from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Etsy from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Etsy from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Etsy from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Etsy from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Etsy by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 10,338 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,413,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Etsy by 700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,769,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Etsy during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

