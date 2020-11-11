Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) CEO Josh Silverman Sells 60,000 Shares

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) CEO Josh Silverman sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total transaction of $8,632,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,632,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Josh Silverman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 9th, Josh Silverman sold 26,354 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.35, for a total transaction of $3,461,597.90.

On Monday, November 2nd, Josh Silverman sold 20,000 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00.

On Friday, October 30th, Josh Silverman sold 2,180 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.85, for a total transaction of $285,253.00.

On Thursday, October 1st, Josh Silverman sold 80,000 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.52, for a total transaction of $10,361,600.00.

On Tuesday, September 1st, Josh Silverman sold 80,000 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $9,962,400.00.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $119.43 on Wednesday. Etsy Inc has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $154.88. The stock has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.35, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. The company had revenue of $451.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.72 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy Inc will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Etsy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Etsy by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Etsy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ETSY. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $112.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Etsy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $90.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.45.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

