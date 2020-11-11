European Commercial REIT to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:ERE)

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE) – Stock analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for European Commercial REIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, November 6th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.17. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for European Commercial REIT’s FY2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$27.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$26.95 million.

