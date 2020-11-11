EV Biologics (OTCMKTS:YECO) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of EV Biologics (OTCMKTS:YECO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

YECO stock opened at $1.85 on Tuesday. EV Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $3.21.

About EV Biologics

EV Biologics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the commercial development of extracellular vesicles (EVs) as biological modalities for diagnostics and therapeutics. It is involved in developing vaccines, therapeutics, and cures based on its proprietary multifunctional EV platform. The company also focuses on developing human mesenchymal and other stem cell, and cell-derived products to market in the cosmetic and biopharmaceutical spaces.

