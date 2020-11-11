Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Shares Down 6% After Insider Selling

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) shares were down 6% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $117.78 and last traded at $122.01. Approximately 844,401 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 595,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.75.

Specifically, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 11,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.89, for a total value of $1,444,135.09. Also, SVP Imad Mouline sold 2,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.12, for a total transaction of $436,283.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,610 shares of company stock worth $7,637,581 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Everbridge from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.69.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -47.98 and a beta of 0.63.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 30.20% and a negative return on equity of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $71.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Everbridge’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period.

About Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

