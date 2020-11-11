Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) will announce ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Evolus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Evolus posted earnings per share of ($0.47) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Evolus will report full year earnings of ($1.63) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($1.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Evolus.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. Evolus had a negative net margin of 120.63% and a negative return on equity of 121.11%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EOLS. ValuEngine lowered shares of Evolus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Evolus from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Evolus by 15.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,645 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus in the second quarter worth about $373,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 13.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 332,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 20.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 358,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 60,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.52% of the company’s stock.

EOLS opened at $3.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $111.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.80 and a 200 day moving average of $4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 10.03 and a current ratio of 10.42. Evolus has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

