Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 10.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Exact Sciences by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Exact Sciences by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 706 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in Exact Sciences by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 16,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Exact Sciences by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 982 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EXAS shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Exact Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $118.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of -53.75 and a beta of 1.87. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $141.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.62. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $408.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.43 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 25.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 32,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total value of $3,974,709.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 916,521 shares in the company, valued at $110,999,858.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Torsten Hoof sold 4,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $352,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,536 shares of company stock valued at $9,337,914 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

