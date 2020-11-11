Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC decreased its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Fair Isaac by 983.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FICO opened at $432.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $427.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $411.53. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 56.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $177.65 and a 52-week high of $468.57.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.93. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 91.50% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $374.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FICO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $506.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $460.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $470.00.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 5,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.83, for a total value of $2,164,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,318,713.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 10,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.73, for a total value of $4,127,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,265 shares in the company, valued at $33,953,233.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,504 shares of company stock worth $29,745,556 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

