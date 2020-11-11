Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

Farmland Partners has decreased its dividend by 60.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

FPI stock opened at $7.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.63 and a 200-day moving average of $6.75. Farmland Partners has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $7.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.16 million, a P/E ratio of -29.08 and a beta of 0.67.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Farmland Partners had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 1.71%. Analysts anticipate that Farmland Partners will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

In related news, CEO Paul A. Pittman bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $34,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,445,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,727,924.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $129,560. 8.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 156,500 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

