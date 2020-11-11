Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) had its target price upped by Oppenheimer from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

FATE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub raised Fate Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Fate Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.06.

NASDAQ FATE opened at $52.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.52 and its 200-day moving average is $35.73. Fate Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.26 and a one year high of $52.97.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $7.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.64% and a negative net margin of 881.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 211.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 29,199 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $1,467,249.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 128,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,468,029.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FATE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. AXA bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $575,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,465,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,760,000 after acquiring an additional 81,407 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,385,000. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

