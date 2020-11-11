Financial Comparison: Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) versus TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA)

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) and TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.2% of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.6% of TELA Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.7% of TELA Bio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hancock Jaffe Laboratories and TELA Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hancock Jaffe Laboratories N/A -622.53% -175.73% TELA Bio -152.45% N/A -39.62%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hancock Jaffe Laboratories and TELA Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hancock Jaffe Laboratories 0 0 2 0 3.00 TELA Bio 0 0 5 0 3.00

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 809.09%. TELA Bio has a consensus price target of $19.60, suggesting a potential upside of 15.29%. Given Hancock Jaffe Laboratories’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Hancock Jaffe Laboratories is more favorable than TELA Bio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hancock Jaffe Laboratories and TELA Bio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hancock Jaffe Laboratories $30,000.00 441.08 -$7.63 million N/A N/A TELA Bio $15.45 million 15.86 -$22.42 million ($17.10) -0.99

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TELA Bio.

Summary

TELA Bio beats Hancock Jaffe Laboratories on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hancock Jaffe Laboratories

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc., a development stage company, develops and sells biological based tissue solutions for patients with cardiovascular disease, and peripheral arterial and venous disease in the United States and Europe. The company develops and manufactures bioprosthetic implantable devices for cardiovascular diseases, including the VenoValve, a porcine based device to be surgically implanted in the deep venous system of the leg to treat chronic venous insufficiency; the CoreoGraft, a bovine based off the shelf conduit to be used to revascularize the heart during coronary artery bypass graft surgeries; and the Bioprosthetic Heart Valve, a porcine based heart valve designed to function like a native heart valve used for pediatric heart valve recipients. It also provides research, development, and contract manufacturing services. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Irvine, California.

About TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs. It markets its products through a single direct sales force, principally in the United States. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

