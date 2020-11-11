First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) (TSE:FR) Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony Sells 5,000 Shares

First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.60, for a total transaction of C$78,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,014,000.

Todd Olson Anthony also recently made the following trade(s):

Get First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) alerts:

On Monday, September 28th, Todd Olson Anthony bought 2,500 shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$12.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,925.00.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Todd Olson Anthony bought 2,500 shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$13.39 per share, with a total value of C$33,475.00.

On Monday, September 21st, Todd Olson Anthony purchased 2,500 shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$14.65 per share, with a total value of C$36,625.00.

On Tuesday, September 1st, Todd Olson Anthony purchased 2,500 shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$15.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,450.00.

On Tuesday, August 25th, Todd Olson Anthony acquired 2,500 shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$14.79 per share, with a total value of C$36,975.00.

On Monday, August 17th, Todd Olson Anthony bought 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$15.85 per share, with a total value of C$79,250.00.

On Friday, August 14th, Todd Olson Anthony bought 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$15.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,750.00.

On Tuesday, August 11th, Todd Olson Anthony purchased 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$15.73 per share, with a total value of C$78,650.00.

TSE FR opened at C$14.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.00. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of C$5.30 and a 1 year high of C$19.41. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion and a PE ratio of -57.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.07.

FR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities raised shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$19.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.