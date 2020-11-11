First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Shares Up 15.7% After Dividend Announcement

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) shares shot up 15.7% on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $31.35 and last traded at $30.43. 228,117 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 218,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.31.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FRME. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on First Merchants from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.17.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. First Merchants had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 26.65%. As a group, research analysts predict that First Merchants Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Merchants by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,143,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,800,000 after acquiring an additional 19,665 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Merchants by 3.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,736,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,888,000 after acquiring an additional 51,805 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of First Merchants by 17.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,239,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,183,000 after acquiring an additional 185,583 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of First Merchants by 1.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 677,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,697,000 after acquiring an additional 12,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp increased its stake in First Merchants by 3.3% in the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 517,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,258,000 after purchasing an additional 16,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRME)

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

