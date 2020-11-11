Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $34.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

Get Five Prime Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ FPRX opened at $5.34 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.92. Five Prime Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $7.34. The stock has a market cap of $203.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.88.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.14). Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 75.84% and a negative net margin of 554.71%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Five Prime Therapeutics will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Five Prime Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $149,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 416,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $2,032,822.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 791,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,922,359. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FPRX. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 538,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 22,965 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 8,387 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 34,946 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 106,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 46,336 shares during the period. 73.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five Prime Therapeutics Company Profile

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Five Prime Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Prime Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.