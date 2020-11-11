Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flowers Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.00.

FLO opened at $22.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.91 and a beta of 0.45. Flowers Foods has a 12 month low of $17.42 and a 12 month high of $25.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $989.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.39 million. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Flowers Foods will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Flowers Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, Tastykake, Alpine Valley, Aunt Hattie's, Bunny, Butternut, Butterkrust, Captain John Derst, Country Kitchen, Evangeline Maid, Home Pride, Merita, Sara Lee (California), and Sunbeam brand names.

