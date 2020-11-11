Fly Leasing (FLY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The transportation company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). Fly Leasing had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 35.28%. The firm had revenue of $79.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.99 million. On average, analysts expect Fly Leasing to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Fly Leasing stock opened at $7.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.84 and a 200-day moving average of $7.20. Fly Leasing has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $21.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $232.97 million, a PE ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.15.

FLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fly Leasing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fly Leasing from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

About Fly Leasing

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 101 aircraft, including 90 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 11 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.

