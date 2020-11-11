FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 3,980.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

In other news, CEO Mark Douglas sold 52,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $5,741,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,477,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on FMC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FMC from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on FMC from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Cleveland Research began coverage on FMC in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on FMC from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.81.

NYSE:FMC opened at $109.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.33 and a 200-day moving average of $102.92. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $56.77 and a 52 week high of $115.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Read More: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.