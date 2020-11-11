FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FORM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FormFactor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of FormFactor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of FormFactor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of FormFactor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.56.

NASDAQ FORM opened at $35.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.31. FormFactor has a 52-week low of $16.35 and a 52-week high of $36.15. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 1.15.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.52%. On average, analysts forecast that FormFactor will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $611,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 401,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,815,910.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $493,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,984,350. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in FormFactor by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, and thermal sub-systems. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, graphic processors, radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensors, electro-optical, DRAM memory, NAND flash memory and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

