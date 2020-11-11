Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) PT Raised to $50.00 at Pivotal Research

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Pivotal Research from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FWONA. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. FBN Securities upgraded shares of Formula One Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Formula One Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

Shares of FWONA opened at $37.68 on Wednesday. Formula One Group has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $46.52. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.92 and a 200-day moving average of $32.68.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 51.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $597.00 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Formula One Group will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FWONA. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,628,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 138,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 35,386 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Formula One Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 216,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after purchasing an additional 9,541 shares in the last quarter. 9.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

