Frank R. Tweddle Sells 5,000 Shares of Bear Creek Mining Co. (BCM.V) (CVE:BCM) Stock

Bear Creek Mining Co. (BCM.V) (CVE:BCM) Director Frank R. Tweddle sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.29, for a total value of C$16,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$164,226.93.

Frank R. Tweddle also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bear Creek Mining Co. (BCM.V) alerts:

On Tuesday, October 27th, Frank R. Tweddle sold 5,000 shares of Bear Creek Mining Co. (BCM.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.20, for a total value of C$16,000.00.

On Thursday, October 15th, Frank R. Tweddle sold 5,000 shares of Bear Creek Mining Co. (BCM.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.30, for a total value of C$16,500.00.

On Tuesday, September 29th, Frank R. Tweddle sold 5,000 shares of Bear Creek Mining Co. (BCM.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.95, for a total value of C$14,750.00.

On Thursday, September 10th, Frank R. Tweddle sold 5,000 shares of Bear Creek Mining Co. (BCM.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.47, for a total value of C$17,350.00.

On Monday, August 31st, Frank R. Tweddle sold 2,000 shares of Bear Creek Mining Co. (BCM.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.42, for a total value of C$6,840.00.

BCM opened at C$3.15 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.55. The firm has a market cap of $254.80 million and a P/E ratio of -23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 10.26 and a current ratio of 10.26. Bear Creek Mining Co. has a 52-week low of C$0.75 and a 52-week high of C$4.17.

Bear Creek Mining Co. (BCM.V) (CVE:BCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Bear Creek Mining Co. will post -0.0996979 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Bear Creek Mining Co. (BCM.V) from C$3.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Bear Creek Mining Co. (BCM.V) Company Profile

Bear Creek Mining Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani silver-lead-zinc project, which consists of twelve mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,000 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Bear Creek Mining Co. (BCM.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bear Creek Mining Co. (BCM.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.