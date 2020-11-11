Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA’s (FSNUY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

FSNUY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays upgraded Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.00.

OTCMKTS:FSNUY opened at $11.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.57. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $14.22.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $10.42 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

