Frontier IP Group Plc (FIPP.L) (LON:FIPP) Insider Michael Bourne Sells 148,000 Shares

Frontier IP Group Plc (FIPP.L) (LON:FIPP) insider Michael Bourne sold 148,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 67 ($0.88), for a total transaction of £99,160 ($129,553.17).

Shares of LON:FIPP opened at GBX 66 ($0.86) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $37.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 67.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 66.40. Frontier IP Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 44 ($0.57) and a one year high of GBX 86 ($1.12).

Frontier IP Group Plc (FIPP.L) Company Profile

Frontier IP Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in assisting universities, research institutions, and companies in the commercialization and exploitation of their intellectual property (IP) in the United Kingdom. It also offers investment advisory and marketing services. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

