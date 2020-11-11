FY2020 Earnings Estimate for American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Issued By KeyCorp

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) – KeyCorp lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for American Assets Trust in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 4th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.94 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.00. KeyCorp also issued estimates for American Assets Trust’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Shares of NYSE AAT opened at $26.79 on Monday. American Assets Trust has a twelve month low of $20.15 and a twelve month high of $48.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 42.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.08). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 2.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 23.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the second quarter worth about $213,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.13 per share, with a total value of $1,373,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 10,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.06 per share, with a total value of $250,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 297,056 shares of company stock valued at $6,587,016. Corporate insiders own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

