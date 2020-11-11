FY2020 Earnings Estimate for American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) Issued By DA Davidson

American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Finance Trust in a research report issued on Thursday, November 5th. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford now anticipates that the company will earn $0.90 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.89.

Get American Finance Trust alerts:

AFIN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on American Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of American Finance Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of American Finance Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

AFIN opened at $7.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $814.11 million, a P/E ratio of -19.24 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.11. American Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $15.18.

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.32). American Finance Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 9.37%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFIN. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in American Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of American Finance Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in American Finance Trust by 651.6% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 8,210 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in American Finance Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in American Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.07% of the company’s stock.

About American Finance Trust

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for American Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.